Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 1.48% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 18.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $466.61 million, up 1.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion, which would represent changes of +6.63% and +3.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower. Ares Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ares Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

