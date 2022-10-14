Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.70, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 6.55% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.57% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Ares Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $511.42 million, up 15.71% from the year-ago period.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.87% and +7.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. Ares Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



