Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.35, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 43.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $631.63 million, up 43.55% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.83% and +23.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% higher within the past month. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ares Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.98, which means Ares Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.