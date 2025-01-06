Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the latest trading day at $22.12, indicating a -0.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 9.52% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $784.96 million, indicating a 11.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% upward. At present, Ares Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Ares Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.04 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

