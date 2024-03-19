Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Ares Capital (ARCC) standing at $19.95, reflecting a -0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

The the stock of private equity firm has fallen by 0.5% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ares Capital will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.57%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $700.81 million, indicating a 13.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $2.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.11% and +8.59%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ares Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.62.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.