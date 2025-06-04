Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the latest trading day at $21.93, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private equity firm had gained 6.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.51, showcasing a 16.39% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $743.66 million, down 1.5% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $2.98 billion, signifying shifts of -12.88% and -0.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.98% decrease. Ares Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ares Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.73 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

