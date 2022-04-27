Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Costs Dip

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ARCC lost 8.8% following the release of its first-quarter 2022 results. Net investment income of 41 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line, however, reflected a rise of 24.2% from the prior-year quarter.



The company recorded an increase in total investment income. The portfolio activity also remained solid in the quarter. A decline in expenses was another tailwind.



GAAP net income was $211 million or 44 cents per share compared with $373 million or 87 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Total Investment Income Increases, Expenses Decline

Total investment income was $440 million, up 12.8% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in dividend income, interest income from investments and other income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $488.7 million.



Total expenses were $229 million, down 5% year over year.

Portfolio Activities Solid

Gross commitments worth $2 billion were made in the first quarter to new and existing portfolio companies. This compares with $1.8 billion worth of gross commitments in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company exited $2.6 billion of commitments compared with $2.1 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $19.5 billion as of Mar 31, 2022. The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $17.7 billion.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Mar 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $695 million, up from $372 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Ares Capital had $5.3 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of Mar 31, 2022. Total outstanding debt was $10.5 billion.



As of Mar 31, 2022, total assets were $20.5 billion and stockholders’ equity was $9.4 billion.



Net asset value was $19.03 per share, up from $18.96 as of Dec 31, 2021.

Our Take

An increase in the demand for customized financing is expected to continue supporting Ares Capital. However, elevated expense levels will likely hurt the bottom line.

