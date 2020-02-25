Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.49, changing hands as low as $18.05 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.84 per share, with $19.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.04.

