Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.71, changing hands as low as $21.58 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.26 per share, with $23.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.71.

