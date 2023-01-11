Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.5312 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.32.

