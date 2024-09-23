Ares Capital (ARCC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Ares Capital (ARCC) reached $20.69, with a +0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 1.48% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ares Capital will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $765.64 million, indicating a 16.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, indicating changes of +0.84% and +14.75%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. Right now, Ares Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ares Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.02.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

