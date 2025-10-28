Ares Capital (ARCC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Ares Capital (ARCC) reported revenue of $782 million, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $763.74 million, representing a surprise of +2.39%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Dividend income : $141 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.44 million.

: $141 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.44 million. Other Income : $32 million versus $17.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $32 million versus $17.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Capital Structuring Service Fees : $48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.1 million.

: $48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.1 million. Interest Income from Investments: $561 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $545.92 million.

Here is how Ares Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Capital here>>>

Shares of Ares Capital have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.