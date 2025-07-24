Ares Capital (ARCC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Ares Capital (ARCC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a decline of 16.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $746.71 million, representing a decline of 1.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ares Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Dividend income' should arrive at $143.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $143.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other Income' of $16.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' will reach $46.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Interest Income from Investments' reaching $536.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $539.00 million.

Shares of Ares Capital have experienced a change of +7% in the past month compared to the +5.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARCC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.