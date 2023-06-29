Ares Capital (ARCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $18.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $623.26 million, up 30.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion, which would represent changes of +14.36% and +19.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.22, so we one might conclude that Ares Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

