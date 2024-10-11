Ares Capital (ARCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Ares Capital (ARCC) reached $21.32, with a +0.9% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 2.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ares Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $766.58 million, up 17.04% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, signifying shifts of +0.84% and +14.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Currently, Ares Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.93.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

