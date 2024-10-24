Ares Capital (ARCC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $21.67, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

The private equity firm's stock has climbed by 4.93% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ares Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $766.58 million, up 17.04% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.84% and +14.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ares Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.98.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

