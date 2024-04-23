Ares Capital (ARCC) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Ares Capital (ARCC) standing at $20.74, reflecting a +0.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

The private equity firm's shares have seen an increase of 2.68% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ares Capital in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $701.4 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $2.85 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.84% and +8.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ares Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher within the past month. At present, Ares Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Ares Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.92.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

