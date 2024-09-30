Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $20.94, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.81% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ares Capital will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $766.58 million, up 17.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, representing changes of +0.84% and +14.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.38% upward. Currently, Ares Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ares Capital is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.02, so one might conclude that Ares Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

