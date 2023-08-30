Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.45, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $655.14 million, up 22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion, which would represent changes of +15.84% and +23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% higher. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.28.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

