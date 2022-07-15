Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.96, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 9.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $467.37 million, up 1.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion, which would represent changes of +6.63% and +4.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ares Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ares Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.6, which means Ares Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

