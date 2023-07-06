Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.97, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $623.26 million, up 30.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion, which would represent changes of +14.36% and +19.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.3.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

