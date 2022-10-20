Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.90, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 3.51% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Ares Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $511.42 million, up 15.71% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.87% and +7.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher within the past month. Ares Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ares Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.5.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.