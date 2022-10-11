Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $17.32, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 14.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 10.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $511.42 million, up 15.71% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.87% and +7.88%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ares Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



