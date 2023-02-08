Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains 2.2% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ARCC gained 2.2% following the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. Quarterly core earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 8.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by an increase in total investment income and lower expenses. The portfolio activity remained solid in the quarter.



GAAP net income was $174 million or 34 cents per share, down from $382 million or 83 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



In 2022, core earnings per share of $2.02 beat the consensus estimate of $1.96 and were on par with the prior-year figure. GAAP net income was $600 million or $1.21 per share, down from $1.57 billion or $3.51 per share in 2021.

Total Investment Income Increases, Expenses Decline

Total investment income in the reported quarter was $640 million, up 21% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in dividend income, interest income from investments and other income. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $577.7 million.



In 2022, total investment income increased 15.2% to $2.1 billion. The top line also outpaced the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.



Total expenses were $273 million, down 2.2% year over year.

Portfolio Activities Solid

Gross commitments worth $2.52 billion were made in the fourth quarter to new and existing portfolio companies. This compares with $5.87 billion of gross commitments in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company exited $2.33 billion of commitments compared with $3.87 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $21.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $19.49 billion.

Balance Sheet Strong

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $303 million, down from $372 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Ares Capital had $3.9 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of Dec 31, 2022. Total outstanding debt was $12.21 billion.



As of Dec 31, 2022, total assets were $22.4 billion and stockholders’ equity was $9.6 billion.



Net asset value was $18.40 per share, down from $18.96 as of Dec 31, 2021.

Our Take

Driven by a rise in the demand for customized financing, growth in total investment income is expected to continue in the quarters ahead. An increase in investment commitments will likely keep supporting the company’s financials.



