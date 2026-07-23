Ares Capital (ARCC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $18.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The private equity firm's shares have seen an increase of 5.66% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $768.95 million, indicating a 3.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.9 per share and revenue of $3.12 billion, indicating changes of -5.47% and +2.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% downward. Ares Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ares Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.99, so one might conclude that Ares Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.