Ares Capital (ARCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.54, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $623.16 million, up 30.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion, which would represent changes of +14.36% and +19.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ares Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.16.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.