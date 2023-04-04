Ares Capital (ARCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.12, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Ares Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 43.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $631.63 million, up 43.55% from the year-ago period.

ARCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.83% and +23.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.02, so we one might conclude that Ares Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

