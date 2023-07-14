Ares Capital (ARCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private equity firm had gained 3.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $623.26 million, up 30.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.36% and +19.68%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Ares Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ares Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.33, so we one might conclude that Ares Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

