Ares Capital (ARCC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the latest trading day at $20.57, indicating a +0.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

The private equity firm's stock has climbed by 0.1% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 5.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ares Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.59, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $758.58 million, indicating a 15.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $2.98 billion, which would represent changes of +0.42% and +13.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Ares Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ares Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.9.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

