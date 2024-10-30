News & Insights

Ares Capital Announces Leadership Changes and Board Expansion

October 30, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Ares Capital ( (ARCC) ) just unveiled an update.

Ares Capital Corporation announced key leadership changes, appointing James R. Miller as Co-President and expanding its board with Mitchell Goldstein and Michael L. Smith as Co-Chairmen. This strategic move aims to enhance Ares Capital’s position as a leader in direct lending, leveraging Miller’s extensive investment experience and the longstanding contributions of Goldstein and Smith. The company continues to focus on providing high-quality loans to private middle market companies, driving economic growth and offering attractive returns for investors.

Stocks mentioned

ARCC

