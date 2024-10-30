Ares Capital Announces Leadership Changes and Board Expansion

Ares Capital ( (ARCC) ) just unveiled an update.

Ares Capital Corporation announced key leadership changes, appointing James R. Miller as Co-President and expanding its board with Mitchell Goldstein and Michael L. Smith as Co-Chairmen. This strategic move aims to enhance Ares Capital’s position as a leader in direct lending, leveraging Miller’s extensive investment experience and the longstanding contributions of Goldstein and Smith. The company continues to focus on providing high-quality loans to private middle market companies, driving economic growth and offering attractive returns for investors.

Learn more about ARCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.