Ares Asia Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Ares Asia Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also address the potential distribution of an interim dividend. This decision could influence investor interest and stock performance in the coming months.

