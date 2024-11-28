Ares Asia Limited Reports Sharp Revenue Decline

Ares Asia Limited (HK:0645) has released an update.

Ares Asia Limited reported a significant drop in revenue to $3.3 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to $27.9 million in the same period last year, resulting in a net loss of $652,000. Despite a reduction in selling expenses, the company’s administrative costs remained stable, contributing to the overall loss. Investors might view these results cautiously as they reflect ongoing financial challenges.

