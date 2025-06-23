Markets
ARES

Ares Alternative Credit To Buy 20% Stake In Eni Plenitude

June 23, 2025 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ares Management Corp. (ARES), an alternative investment manager, announced on Monday that Ares Alternative Credit funds entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a 20% stake in Eni Plenitude, an energy transition firm controlled by Eni for approximately 2 billion euros.

The deal values Plenitude at more than 12 billion euros in enterprise terms. The transaction will be completed once the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

CEO of Plenitude Stefano Goberti siad, the deal further affirms the strength of our strategic approach, which blends economic and environmental sustainability through an integrated business model focused on the future of the energy sector.

On Friday, Ares Management closed trading, 0.94% lesser at $165.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARES
E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.