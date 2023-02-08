Areo Holdings Updates Holdings in Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share (YALA)

Fintel reports that Areo Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.27MM shares of Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (YALA). This represents 21.39% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported owning 22.04% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.88% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96.

The projected annual revenue for Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share is $340MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68, an increase of 25.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:YALA is 0.0196%, a decrease of 0.7025%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.94% to 6,229K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,000,000 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 623,992 shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,542 shares, representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 89.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 622,253 shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852,000 shares, representing a decrease of 36.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 584,113 shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233,255 shares, representing an increase of 60.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 98.29% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 522,355 shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,000 shares, representing an increase of 83.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 476.26% over the last quarter.

Yalla Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle Eastand Northern Africa(MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

