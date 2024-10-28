News & Insights

Arendals Fossekompani Boosts Stake in Volue

October 28, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Arendals Fossekompani ASA (DE:5VZ) has released an update.

Arendals Fossekompani, in collaboration with Advent International and Generation Investment Management, has successfully completed a voluntary tender offer for shares in Volue, aiming to drive growth in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The strategic partnership is designed to bolster Volue’s position in the market by leveraging the expertise of all parties involved, promising significant growth and value creation. This move is expected to enhance Volue’s capabilities in providing innovative energy solutions while benefiting Arendals Fossekompani’s shareholders with a strengthened balance sheet.

