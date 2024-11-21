News & Insights

Arena REIT Updates Director’s Interest Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Robert de Vos acquiring additional LTI Performance and Deferred STI rights as part of his remuneration package. The acquisition, approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, enhances Mr. de Vos’s indirect interest in the company. This move reflects Arena REIT’s ongoing strategy of aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

