Arena REIT Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting in Melbourne

October 21, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 22, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders can attend in person or vote online. The company encourages investors to review their 2024 Annual Report ahead of the meeting, accessible through their website. This event provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic directions and financial health.

