Arena REIT Overcomes Market Challenges with Profit Growth

Arena REIT has reported sturdy financial performance for FY2024, overcoming challenges like high inflation and interest rates through disciplined capital and portfolio management. The company’s underlying net operating profit saw a 4.7% increase, and it achieved earnings per security growth of 3.2%, with a promising outlook for FY2025. Additionally, Arena successfully raised $144 million through an Institutional Placement and Security Purchase Plan, reinforcing investor confidence in its strategy and social infrastructure investments.

