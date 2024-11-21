News & Insights

Arena REIT Director Increases Stake with New Securities

November 21, 2024

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced a change in the interest of its director, Gareth Winter, who acquired additional LTI performance rights and deferred STI rights as part of his remuneration package. The securities, approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, increase Winter’s total holdings, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors might view this as a positive indicator of the company’s growth prospects.

