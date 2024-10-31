News & Insights

Arena REIT Appoints New Director Adam Tindall

October 31, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced the appointment of Adam Tindall as a new director, effective November 1, 2024. Tindall holds 28,997 ordinary stapled securities, highlighting his vested interest in the company’s growth and performance. This addition to the board could signal strategic moves and potential growth for Arena REIT, attracting attention from investors.

