Arena REIT Announces September Quarter Distribution

Arena REIT has announced a distribution of 4.5625 cents per stapled security for the September 2024 quarter, with payment scheduled for 7 November 2024. The ASX-listed property group, known for developing and managing social infrastructure properties in Australia, continues to attract investors with its strong performance in the childcare and healthcare sectors.

