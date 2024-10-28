Arena REIT Announces September Quarter Distribution

News & Insights

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced a distribution of 4.5625 cents per stapled security for the September 2024 quarter, with payment scheduled for 7 November 2024. The ASX-listed property group, known for developing and managing social infrastructure properties in Australia, continues to attract investors with its strong performance in the childcare and healthcare sectors.

