Arena REIT Announces Departure of Director Wildenburg

November 21, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Arena REIT (AU:ARF) has released an update.

Arena REIT has announced the departure of Dennis Wildenburg from his role as director, effective November 22, 2024. Wildenburg held 181,271 ordinary stapled securities through Vafovi Super Pty Ltd, where he was both a director and a beneficiary. His departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership.

