Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Despite positive share price growth of 25% for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 11 June 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Amit Munshi Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$6.9m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 23% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$688k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$6.6m. From this we gather that Amit Munshi is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Amit Munshi directly owns US$470k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$688k US$656k 10% Other US$6.2m US$8.3m 90% Total Compensation US$6.9m US$8.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Arena Pharmaceuticals pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 42% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 99%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 25% over three years, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Arena Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

