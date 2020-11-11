Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 23% to US$67.25 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues fell -99% short of what the analysts had expected, coming in at US$20k. Statutory losses were somewhat milder than expected, coming in with a loss of US$1.69 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ARNA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Arena Pharmaceuticals' nine analysts is for revenues of US$33.1m in 2021, which would reflect a major 909% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$7.71. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$32.8m and US$7.93 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$93.62, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arena Pharmaceuticals at US$116 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$70.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Arena Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Arena Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 44% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$93.62, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Arena Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Arena Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

