Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.58, changing hands as high as $49.73 per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARNA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.95 per share, with $64.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.