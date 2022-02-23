Arena Pharmaceutical Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Arena Pharmaceutical Inc. (ARNA) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$155.61 million, or -$2.54 per share. This compares with -$122.16 million, or -$2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $0.05 million from $0.04 million last year.

Arena Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$155.61 Mln. vs. -$122.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.54 vs. -$2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $0.05 Mln vs. $0.04 Mln last year.

