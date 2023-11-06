News & Insights

Markets
AREN

Arena Group To Combine With Bridge Media Networks - Quick Facts

November 06, 2023 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) has signed a definitive agreement under which the company will combine with Bridge Media Networks, LLC, a subsidiary of Simplify Inventions, LLC. The assets of The Arena Group will be combined with the video programming, distribution, and production assets of Bridge Media Networks. Also, 5-Hour International Corporation Pte. Ltd. will purchase $25 million of common stock of the combined company, and The Hans Foundation, USA will purchase $25 million of preferred stock of New Arena.

The Arena Group stockholders will receive one share of common stock of New Arena for each share of The Arena Group common stock they own. Simplify and 5-Hour are expected to hold 65% of all outstanding shares of New Arena common stock.

Simplify has also agreed to purchase, from time to time at Arena's election, up to $20 million of additional common equity in New Arena, for a period of one year. The Arena Group will receive a five-year guaranteed advertising commitment of approximately $60 million aggregate value from a group of consumer brands also owned by Simplify.

The Arena Group plans to use a portion of the cash proceeds to reduce its debt by $26 million from current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AREN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.