Markets
AREN

Arena Group Prelim Annual Revenue Rises; Backs Full-year Outlook

February 03, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN), a technology driven media firm, on Friday announced preliminary results for 2022 showing decreased loss as well as improved revenues.

In addition, for the fiscal 2023, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.

For the full-year, the company expects $18 million - $22 million decrease in loss to $68 million - $72 million.

For 2022, Arena anticipates to register adjusted EBITDA of over $3 million, compared with a loss of $12 million in 2021.

The Group expects its full-year revenue of $217 million - $220 million, an increase of $28 million - $31 million from last year. This is mainly supported by over 70 percent increase in digital advertising revenue.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company still expects adjusted EBITDA of $30 million - $35 million, on revenue of $255 million - $270 million.

Ross Levinsohn, CEO of Arena Group said: "…As we continue to scale our platform, we are generating significant efficiencies and expanding operating margins, with an expectation of substantially higher profitability in 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. We are benefiting from reaching the necessary scale to drive expansion in our operating margins."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AREN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.