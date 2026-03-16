Arena Group Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.33 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $6.88 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.1% to $28.24 million from $36.23 million last year.

Arena Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.33 Mln. vs. $6.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $28.24 Mln vs. $36.23 Mln last year.

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