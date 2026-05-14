Arena Group Holdings (AREN) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Arena Group Holdings (NYSEAM:AREN) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 240.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arena Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 45.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREN is 0.00%, an increase of 99.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 5,062K shares. The put/call ratio of AREN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,152K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 282K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 67.65% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 262K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 108K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 36.59% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 107K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

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